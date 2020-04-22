Joplin School Board discusses plans for seniors and new medication administration policy

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School Board met today to not only talk about plans for the senior class of 2020, but to also vote on a new policy of administrating medications to students.

The school board passed on a first reading of a policy prohibiting students from possessing or self-administering medications while on district grounds, on district transportation or during district activities unless specifically authorized to do so.

This includes the use of marijuana and CBD as the state of Missouri recently legalized marijuana for certain medical issues.

Medical marijuana is not allowed on school property at all.

The district may choose not to allow the administration of CBD at school unless such administration is required for a student with a disability.

The school board will take up this issue again at its next meeting.