JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin’s COVID-19 cases is now up to two.

In a new update from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Joplin now has two cases.

Jasper County Health Department reports 5 cases. A new case was announced Tuesday afternoon.

To be clear: The City of Joplin reports cases separately. Joplin has 2 cases, although it is unclear which county it is in. Jasper County has 5 cases, outside the city of Joplin.

The update was made today, March 30th at 2pm.