JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Regional Airport continues to see reduced flights and empty seats, a common trend at airports around the country.

Steve Stockam, Joplin Airport. Manager, said, “This week we’ve seen loads on airplanes 30 – 35 people on some flights. And so that obviously beats 5 and 6 that we were seeing prior to then. So May, May is starting to come around a little bit.”

Good news for Joplin Airport Manager Steve Stockam, after a steep drop in passengers for March and April.

“600 passengers so that’s a 90 percent drop in passenger loads which if you look everybody is off 90 – 95%.”

The airport is down to just one flight a day to Dallas, something he doesn’t expect to change any time soon.

“I don’t believe we’ll see any additional flights until at least july or august if if things continue to recover.”

In the meantime, there’s CARES Act funding.

The federal grant is offering $1.1 million dollars to help cover operational and maintenance costs affected by the coronavirus.



And Stockam hopes to see more and more air travel as “stay at home” restrictions ease.

“I think of certain states and economic markets have stimulated some of that travel.”