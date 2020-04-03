Joplin providing access to council meetings via teleconference

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area community is making it possible for residents to address their city council even though they can’t be there in person.

For the time being, the Joplin City Council meetings are closed to the public.

In fact, only the City Manager, Mayor, City Attorney and Clerk will be in council chambers this coming Monday night.

The rest of the council will participate in the meeting via teleconference.

But that doesn’t mean residents won’t have the chance to address the city’s governing body.

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager, said, “Those that wish to address the Council can visit our website, find the public interaction form, complete the form, and when we have those forms we’ll plan to read those into the record so that the public has a right to be heard.”

www.joplinmo.org