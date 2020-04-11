Joplin provides updates on school district and crime in daily briefing

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin updates concerned residents about crime and the school district in today’s briefing.

The Joplin School District is in the process of handing out 600 laptops to families who need it for online learning.

On the first Monday of home learning, more than 1,000 students were given two meals including breakfast and lunch.

At the close of yesterday, almost 3,000 students received meals including breakfast and lunch to last through the weekend.

Now being closed for three weeks, the school district has served 95,000 meals.

The Joplin Police Department reported overall crime down by 12% since this time last year.

Despite the decrease, there’s been a slight increase in assault and theft from vehicles.

The Chief of Police also addressed rumors that the department wasn’t issuing warnings or tickets for those driving recklessly.

Chief Rowland assures residents, that they are patrolling the city.

Chief Sloan Rowland, Joplin Police Department, said, “So please understand we’re still out there. We’re still stopping cars, so please drive responsibly and make sure you’re protecting yourself and the people around you.”

Chief Rowland adds, all of the non-essential businesses have cooperated and officially closed.

If you believe you have an essential business that needs to be added to the list to fill out a form on the city’s website.

Www.joplinmo.org