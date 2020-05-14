JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police see a big drop in crime as pandemic restrictions continue.

Joplin is still seeing crime, but there’s a big difference from this time last year.

JPD Chief Sloan Rowland, said, “April last year was a lot busier.”

Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland says total crime is down by 108 cases, a drop of 17%.

That includes significant drops in assault, sex crimes, burglary, vandalism, and drug crimes.

“With a lot of the retail businesses closed, you’re not seeing as much shoplifting.”

April was the first full month affected by coronavirus, including more people at home, keeping an eye on their neighborhood.

“There’s a lot more awareness, a lot more people out moving. And any time you can reduce the opportunity for crime uh you’re going to reduce the overall crime numbers.”

Also fewer people on the road, which impacted the number of crashes on city streets.

“We are seeing a reduction in traffic accidents, unfortunately we did see the one fatality. But we’re not seeing as much traffic on the street. Initially we saw more careless driving, increased speeds, things like that that we took some extra enforcement on.”

Rowland says Joplin isn’t alone in the trend.

“I think this is an overall trend nationwide from what I’m seeing from other chiefs and around the united states – outside of major metropolitan areas, this is pretty common.”