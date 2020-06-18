JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Parks and Recreation announces Shifferdecker Aquatic Center will open with modifications.

The aquatic center will operate at reduced capacity and guests must adhere to social distancing guidelines both in and out of the water.

The pool will be open everyday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours on Fridays until 8 p.m.

There will not be any chairs on the deck, but you can bring your own fold-able chairs.

The inner tube slide, rock wall, and pool basketball area will remain closed.

The lazy river is open, but inner tubes will not be available.