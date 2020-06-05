JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin needs your help to try and get funding through the CARES Act.

The city wants residents, business owners and organizations that serve the public to take part in a needs assessment survey to try and qualify for federal funding due to the covid-19 crisis.

Troy Bolander wants as many people as possible to go to the city’s website and complete a covid related questionnaire.

Troy Bolander, Director of Planning, Development & Neighborhood Services, said, “We really want to encourage people to participate, residents uh if they’re having trouble making payments housing payments we want to know that, not for profits, if they’re having trouble meeting the demand from their clients, we want to know that, and businesses, if they’re having trouble reopening, we want to know that as well.”

For more information on how to find the survey, visit the city’s website.

www.joplinmo.org