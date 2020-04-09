Joplin Memorial Run has been postponed until December due to COVID-19 pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The organizers of the Joplin Memorial Run have been closely monitoring the ongoing situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to the current expectations enforced by the Center of Disease Control Prevention (CDC), federal and state, many stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders will be extended through at least the end of April.

Because of this, the board of Active Lifestyle Events has voted to postpone this year’s Joplin Memorial Run to December 12th, 2020. This date was chosen after close collaboration with Joplin city officials, Joplin police, other local government agencies, medical personnel, the timing company, sponsors, etc.

Runners will be given the option to convert their registration and run the event virtually anytime between May 16th & December 19th, if unable to attend the event on December 12th.

The same swag and finisher medal will be awarded to all runners, both virtual and non-virtual. Swag and medals will be mailed post-race between December 21st – December 31st, 2020.

All virtual runners are asked to submit a picture of their run/distance via email or Facebook post.

New and exciting ideas could be implemented for the December event that will improve the Joplin Memorial Run experience.

The board of Active Lifestyle Events appreciates everyone’s understanding through these difficult times and encourages the public to follow CDC guidelines.

Active Lifestyle Events thanks all government agencies, medical personal and sponsors for working through this process and they look forward to welcoming the running community to our great city.