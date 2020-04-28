Joplin Mayor says a plan to reopen the city is almost ready

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Mayor says a plan to reopen the city is almost ready.

Mayor Gary Shaw said he and his staff were looking towards the details of Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s plan to reopen the state, in order to align the city plan with the state plan.

Missouri’s stay-at-home order is set to expire Sunday night, and Joplin city officials want to time the city’s plans to begin on Monday in conjunction with the state plan.

Gary Shaw, Joplin Mayor, said, “Even with the plans that we have to reopen, there will be social distancing involved. There will be good hygiene involved. Just be doing practical things that we know and that we’ve learned that are so important for us to keep doing that has gotten us this far and that will keep us moving in a positive way in the future.”

The City Council will hold a special meeting later this week to go over the details of Joplin’s proposed reopening plan.