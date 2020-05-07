JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s now been three days since the city of Joplin began its reopening process.

Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw says with no new cases reported, the city is continuing to move in a positive direction.

The state and city both have minimum standards set that businesses must adhere to in order to open.

Many are going above and beyond those standards to keep people safe.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, said, “So when you go into a business in Joplin, you might see above and beyond, more efforts to keep both consumers and the workplace safe. Please respect those business owners decisions to do so, even if it’s a bit more inconvenient to the consumer.”

Businesses or organizations in Joplin that are still in need of masks are encouraged to contact the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.