Joplin Mask Ordinance passes in 6-3 vote

JOPLIN, Mo. — After nearly five hours of discussion and a handful of revisions, Joplin City Council members approve the proposed ordinance which will require people to wear masks while in public.

The council members who voted in favor were Mayor Ryan Stanley, Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez, Council Members Christina Williams, Anthony Monteleone, Dr. Diane Reid Adams, and Chuck Copple.

The members who voted against were Gary Shaw, Phil Stinnett, and Doug Lawson.

Nearly a dozen people stepped in front of council while some were in favor, others spoke out against it.

The council also heard from representatives from both Joplin hospitals.

As well as Joplin city leaders and Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss.

The ordinance the council is voting on would require anyone ages 6 and to wear masks or full face shields in public places, including local businesses and city buses.

The rule would also require people to wear them outside when social distancing guidelines cannot be followed and they are in a group of 10 people or more who do not live in the same household.

Some exceptions include, those with health conditions, religious beliefs, when someone is exercising or eating or drinking at a bar or restaurant and while receiving some services, like dental work.

Additionally, the law requires businesses to post signs at their entrance mandating the masks, and even gives them the right to refuse service to violators.

Enforcement would take an ‘education-first’ stance and would give violators the opportunity to comply.

But, all other offenses could result in anything from a warning up to a $50 fine.

The ordinance would go into effect Saturday morning at 6 a.m. and would expire on August 18 unless extended or terminated prior.

What Constitutes as a Face Covering?