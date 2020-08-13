Joplin manufacturer to lay off more than 100 employees

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin manufacturer is forced to lay off more than 100 employees.

Representatives with Lozier tell us roughly 120 people will be let go starting mid October, into December.

The Joplin facility will switch to light assembly and distribution instead of manufacturing as it is now.

Lozier makes retail store fixtures and displays.

A company representative we spoke with says the retail industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, which is what’s causing this change.

Employees were told last Thursday.

The company plans to have job fairs and is speaking with employees about possibly relocating to one of their facilities — however, those would not be in the Four State Area.