Joplin making plans to open pools

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the Summer season approaching plans are being made on how to safely open pools throughout the area.

During Tuesday’s Joplin City press conference the biggest issue Parks and Recreation Director Paul Bloomberg discussed has been certifying lifeguards by switching their training from indoor facilities to Schifferdecker Pool.

Schifferdecker Pool is scheduled to open with some aspects, such as tube slides, being closed due to mass gatherings.

Bloomberg addressed the increase in keeping the area clean by adding in another rotation of lifeguards.

Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks and Recreation Director, said, “We’re adding an extra, rotation to our lifeguards, usually at Schifferdecker pool we have four rotations for lifeguard stations. Well we’ll have a fifth rotation that’s strictly there for cleaning. So they’ll be going around every hour and they will be wiping down, disinfecting, sanitizing all the touchable surfaces, that little kids will, you know, will touch.”

The playground area and basketball courts in Schifferdecker Park will remain closed for the time being in accordance to state and CDC recommendations.