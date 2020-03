JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin decided today that they will close all basketball and volleyball courts along with any other places in the park where gatherings would take place.

This is decision was made so Joplin residents will stay within the CDC’s safe social distancing guidelines.

Parks and trails will remain open, but they ask walkers to keep a minimum of 6 feet between you and other people when out hiking, jogging or cycling.