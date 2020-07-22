Joplin Library to begin Park and Call program

JOPLIN, Mo. — You can place an order to many area grocery stores and restaurants, drive there, park, and they’ll bring it out to you.

Soon, you’ll be able to do the same thing at the Joplin Public Library.

It’s called Park and Call.

You’ll be able to start doing that next week.

Just give the library at least 24 hours notice before the day you come to pick up your items.

Jeana Gockley, Director, Joplin Public Library, said, “We have three designated parking zones and we would like people to park in those spots and then just call the library at 623-7953 extension 2 and then just let the staff know they’re here and we’ll bring their items out just like we normally do.”

The Park and Call program begins Monday at the Joplin Public Library.