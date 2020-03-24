Joplin leaders offer encouraging message amid crisis

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders offer an encouraging message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw joined by the Joplin Health Department Director, Dan Pakerek spoke today.

Mayor Shaw encouraging residents to utilize city parks to get outside while practicing social distancing.

The Health Director says avoid taking whole family trips to places like the grocery store.

But Mayor Shaw’s most important take away — Joplin’s been through tough times and made it out alright.

Mayor Gary Shaw, said, “This is a time to come together, obviously the health department and everyone else is telling us not to come together physically but to come together as a community, and we’ve done that, we’ve been down this road we’ve been through thing like this and we are going to overcome them.”

Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter also reminding small businesses that the SBA Disaster Loan Program is now in effect.

And, another announcement at today’s meeting — the Joplin Family Y has received a temporary child care license.

If you are an essential employee, meaning you need child care to perform your job, contact the Joplin Family YMCA about their availability, which is limited.

Meanwhile, if you’ve lost your job because of the covid-19 crisis, the Joplin Job Center is closed, but can help you over the phone at 1-855-348-3751.