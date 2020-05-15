JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society needs your help to help feed hungry animals.

There are now three pet food donation bins in Joplin.

The original container is located at Champion Feed, Pet, and More Store in Joplin.

There’s also one now in the parking lot of Food For Less as well as outside the Humane Society.

They not only help feed animals in the shelter but also some throughout the community.

Tianna Fisher, Shelter Services Manager, said, “Drop boxes help us collect donations in order to feed people’s pets when they fall on hard times, it’s great to be able to offer that service to the community and as we all know we’re in a strange time and being able to help feed animals and keep them in their homes is absolutely wonderful.”

She says placing the bins near stores makes is easy on people to by dog and cat food while they’re shopping and donate them when they get outside.

She says plans are in the works to put more of them out.