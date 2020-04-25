Joplin hoping to get back into the classroom for Summer school

JOPLIN, Mo. — Classes for the rest of this school year will continue online in Joplin, but that could change as early as this summer.

Superintendent Dr. Melinda moss says she’s holding out hope for students and teachers.

She’s hoping they can get back in the classroom for either elementary or secondary Summer school or hopefully both.

Dr. Moss says local districts need to get more information on that from the state in a few weeks.

Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent, said, “But we’re hoping to that perhaps after May 4th, we get some increased guidance in our picture becomes a little clearer of what we’ll be able to do but I think it would be good for our kids and I know it would be good for our teachers and administrators that miss our students so very much uh to be able to come back together.”

And even though they haven’t been in the classroom Dr. Moss says no district employees have missed any paychecks.

But she says it’s too early to tell what the next academic year will bring.