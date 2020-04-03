Joplin holds first press conference in a week concerning pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin holds their first press conference in a week concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw says there are no plans for a shelter in place order.

But he does add that the ordinance is written and ready to be enacted if need be.

Joplin Health Department Director Dan Pekarek says while numbers here may not be surging like other parts of the state, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods.

Dan Pekarek, Joplin Health Department, said, “I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you when it’s going to start increasing at a higher rate. But, right now, it’s staying fairly consistent with, with day-to-day as far as the data from around here. Certainly, it’s not that way in other parts of the state.”

City leaders say they’re in constant contact with area hospitals, especially in terms of their admission rates for covid-19.

They also reiterate to the community to keep practicing social distancing, staying at home if possible, and washing your hands frequently.