Joplin High School hosts cap and gown pickup day for seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School students are still preparing for graduation day.

Tuesday cars filled the parking lot of Joplin High School for a special curbside drive-thru.

Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, said, “We’re allowing our seniors to do cap and gown pick-up.”

School staff and Jostens representatives stood along the sidewalk greeting students and distributing items.

“and obviously with the social distancing things have got to be reorganized.”

The pandemic has left things uncertain for a traditional graduation ceremony.

“We’ve got plan a, plan b, and plan c.”

Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth says they’re continuing to work on alternatives.

“On that day May 17th, we want to do something for the kids so we’re planning a few things, some kind of a drive-thru and some kind of a virtual celebration.”

As far as an in-person celebration,

“Hopefully we can do that some time in June.”

Some teachers were even on campus holding congratulatory signs and waving as students drove by.

Kenzi Badr, Student, said, “I’m glad that they’re doing this for us and that they care, and we know they care.”

Kenzi Badr says this isn’t how she pictured her senior year.

“But at least I get to come look at the school one more time and you know it was really nice seeing my teacher. I almost cried on the way in.”

“This is an incredible group of seniors. I mean Joplin High School truly is the greatest high school in the universe,” said Gilbreth.

“To look at all the good things that happened this year and the fact that I got to go and I made it this far was like really special. I was thinking about that last night, I’m just really glad I made it this far,” said Badr.