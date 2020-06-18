Joplin High School Administrators say they aren’t giving up hope to ensure seniors can still commemorate their graduation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School Administrators say they are not giving up hope to ensure seniors can still commemorate their graduation.

Faron Haase, Student Body President, Joplin High School, said, “It’s a lot of like disappointment because we’ve worked for 13 years to get this.”

Joplin High School parents recently received an automated call telling them, the June 28th graduation at Junge Stadium, is off.

“I’ve gotten all kind of texts from students mainly and a couple parents just asking me what’s going on.”

The decision was because of the spike of covid-19 cases in the area.

Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, Joplin High School, said “We just didn’t want to be responsible for something we couldn’t control and if somebody did get exposed to COVID.

Gilbreth says after making plans that were unsuccessful, they aren’t losing hope–they now move to plan c.

“I’m hoping that can be June 28th.

A ceremony in the school’s auditorium.

“We’ll call names and kids will walk across the stage with only parents in the auditorium.”

Group sizes will be small and once students walk across the stage, they’ll exit.

“So it will be kind of staged and it won’t be the real thing but at least there will be that semblance of I got to walk across the stage in my cap and gown and get my picture taken.”

After the ceremony, students would move to the football field and participate in the senior sunset tradition.

“I just try to keep them positive and reassure them that something will happen because no matter what it seems like everybody here cares about us,” said Haase.

“There’s not a Plan D, so we’ll do what we can to make this happen,” said Gilbreth.

Students should expect to hear from the school with final plans, starting this Friday.