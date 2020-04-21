Joplin Health Department reports no new cases of covid-19 over the weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — Over the weekend the Joplin Health Department reported zero new cases.

Two individuals under quarantine and one person in isolation with six of their cases recovered.

Also discussed at the briefing, the state now recommends self employed, gig workers, and independent contractors look for unemployment assistance.

Toby Teeter Joplin Chamber Of Commerce President, said, “Those who qualify will be eligible for weekly benefit payments between $133 and $320 dollars a week plus the $600 per week federal supplement.”

Mayor Gary Shaw say progress is being made.

The council is looking at plans to reopen when the time is right.

He also said that tonight’s council meeting will be held with much of the City Council not attending in person and not allowing residents in the council chambers, but attending at home.