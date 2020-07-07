Joplin Health Department adding covid resources

JOPLIN, Mo. — More resources are on their way to help the city of Joplin uncover more information about new covid-19 cases.

Three new temporary jobs have been created at the health department to help the city investigate covid-19 cases further.

Two contact tracers will work to uncover the origins of new cases while the new data manager will help keep track of numbers and important case information.

Health Department Director Dan Pekarek says that while case numbers are climbing within city limits, these new positions will help piece together the bigger part of the story.

Dan Pekarek, Joplin Health Director/Asst. City Manager, said, “A lot of times when you talk to these individuals, they’re not sure where they got it. You know, they maybe weren’t linked to a certain case so that kind of indicates to us that it is generally moving in the community and I don’t know if it’s necessarily different for any part of our region.”

All three positions are full-time and fully funded by Cares Act grant funding.