Joplin giving residents several chances to pick up free masks

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area city is giving its residents several chances to pick up free masks for their family.

Just a few days after the Joplin City Council passed a mask ordinance, city employees spent much of the day handing out free masks in the parking lot of Memorial Hall.

Some of the people we talked to today said if it was up to them, they wouldn’t wear a mask, but they say it’s no longer really an option.

Kevin Toliver, Joplin Resident, said, “I personally don’t wear one usually, but I will now because of so many things going on, you can’t even go into a store anymore now.”

Do you think this should have been done earlier maybe?

Vickie James, Joplin Resident, said, “From the get go I think we were late at responding, and New York paid the price, and then it spread.”

But in case you’re a Joplin resident and you missed Thursday’s giveaway, there are others still to come.

Lynn Onstot, Public Information Officer, City of Joplin, said, “So we’ll have that this Friday as well as next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, this Saturday we’ll be here in the morning from 9 to 1 P.M., because we know a lot of people get out and run their errands as well.”

If you’d like more information on the upcoming distributions, as well as free covid-19 testing, follow the link below.

www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus