Joplin Fire Department responding to fewer medical calls due to covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — Covid 19 has affected many aspects of life in the Four State Area, and that includes how first responders go about their job.

The Joplin Fire Department has been responding to fewer calls in the first six months of this year than usual, about 11%.

That could be related to a policy change the department made over the last few months.

They have temporarily stopped responding to every single call, primarily those that aren’t life-threatening to reduce the risk of possible exposure for firefighters when working on patients who could have the virus.

Jim Furgerson, Joplin Fire Chief, said, “I think it’s important to understand that while we’re not responding initially, if METS or Newton County Ambulance is busy, of course we’ll respond, but that’s what’s contributed to some of our decline so far is Covid 19.”

They do go in situations when they’re specifically requested by ambulance crews or if there aren’t any available to answer a call.

But Chief Furgerson says that’s not the only reason for the change.

“There’s a limited amount of PPE available to us, Newton County, METS, things like that, so um this helps us conserve PPE but it also helps limit exposure to this virus.”

He says firefighters have always carried at least some personal protection equipment with them, but as you might expect, much more of it now.

Knowledge is key when it comes to responding to a potential covid case, that way his firefighters know what might be dealing with and can plan accordingly.

“We’re pretty fortunate you know, all our dispatch agencies in the area have a protocol in place where they’ll a certain set of questions, you know, has anybody been running a fever, has anyone been exposed, things like that, so theoretically we should have a pretty good idea that we may be responding a positive Covid 19 patient.”