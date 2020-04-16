Joplin extends stay at home to mirror state order

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area community is extending its stay at home order to coincide with the state-wide order.

Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw made that announcement this morning that the city’s order will now last until at least April 24th.

That’s the same tentative end-date put in place by Governor Mike Parson for all of Missouri.

Joplin confirmed a new case of covid-19 in the city today–with the total now at seven.

He says the next few weeks could be critical in determining whether or not the worst might be behind us.

Meanwhile, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is doing it’s part in trying to prevent those numbers from rising.

Toby Teeter, President, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said,”The Police Department here in the City of Joplin, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, we also distributed masks to the Baxter Springs Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as a number of home health care companies, nursing homes, the Area Center on Aging, Community Support Services.”

Dan Pekarek, City of Joplin Health Department, said, “I think the next week, week and a half, maybe two weeks is going to be very telling for us to know are we are we approaching a peak, have we already past the peak, you know, I think those kind of things will be helpful for us to know in the next week, two weeks.”

If your Joplin area business needs masks for your essential employees and can’t get them anywhere else, you can contact the Chamber of Commerce through the link below.

www.info@joplincc.com