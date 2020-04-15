Joplin Extending Stay-at-Home Order

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is extending its stay at home order to coincide with the state-wide order.

Mayor Gary Shaw announcing this morning that the City’s order will now last until at least April 24th.

That’s the same tentative end-date put in place by Governor Mike Parson for all of Missouri. When Joplin’s order originally began on April 6th, it was set to last 14 days, but Shaw says city leaders knew they’d have to reevaluate if that needed to be extended.

After or near the 24th, they’ll reconsider if another extension is needed.

For more information on what you can and can’t do under the stay at home order, you can visit the links below: