Joplin Empire Market moving to online format

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Empire Market is moving to an online format due to covid-19 precautions.

For now, the market will no longer be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Instead, customers can order products online from as many vendors as they choose, and it will be a single check-out option.

Ordering will start every Tuesday at 8 p.m. and then close every Thursday at 8 p.m.

Customers can then drive to the market between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. every Saturday and their pre-ordered items will be brought out to them.

To place orders, follow the link below.