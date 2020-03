JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of our local educators are missing their students dearly right now — one Joplin school decided to try and fix that.

Teachers with Stapleton Elementary drove all over Joplin to see as many students as possible.

They all lined up parade style, some with writing on their windows or posters taped on.

Their parade route criss-crossed all over town to try put a smile on the face of as many students as possible.

Another parade is scheduled for next week.