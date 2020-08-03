Joplin covid-19 numbers continuing to trend downward

JOPLIN, Mo. — Covid-19 numbers are trending downward for Joplin, but numbers are going up for one age group.

It’s an age group that might surprise some people.

Right — but the Health Department says total numbers in the city have been decreasing since last month.

And — the school district gave a promising announcement at Monday’s press conference — high school sports will be back very soon.

Joplin leaders say there’s some good news for the city regarding covid-19 numbers.

Dan Pekarek, Director, Joplin Health Dept., said, “The active cases are decreasing, and the number of individuals that we’re going to keep under isolation at anytime is going down.”

The Health Department Director says numbers have been decreasing since the second week of July.

Around that time more than 80 people were in isolation with the virus.

But, as of Monday, the city is down to 31 active cases of covid-19.

Although, he’s also noticing a troubling trend — more and more younger people are contracting the virus.

“The highest age range is that 20 to 39 age group. And really we just think that has to do with that’s a very mobile group. That’s the individuals that are out in the work place, they’re just going to be more, very active in their lifestyles probably, so they’re just going to be out and about more.”

Also in Monday’s press conference — the Joplin School District is working on bringing back athletics.

Schools are about a month out from the first game of football season.

Joplin Superintendent Doctor Melinda Moss says school leaders are looking at how they can get people back in the stands.

Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools, said, “The district is working closely with the city for guidance for how we will handle these spectator aspects of these events. Particularly the Joplin Webb City games because those typically result in thousands of spectators attending that event.”

The Joplin versus Webb City game will kick off the football season for the Eagles.

That game will be held on August 28th.

Two other big take aways from the press conference, hospitalizations have decreased as well — only two Joplin residents are in the hospital for covid-19

And free masks are still available for Joplin residents, we have information posted online where you can pick some up.

People can pick up masks from City Hall in the main lobby, the Joplin Police Dept. and Joplin Fire stations 2, 4, and 6.