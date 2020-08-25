Joplin coronavirus cases remain steady on Monday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city officials say coronavirus cases remain steady in the city as we enter a new week.

The city currently stands at 74 active cases of covid-19 and only 4 Joplin residents are in the hospital for the virus.

34 people are currently hospitalized at the two Joplin hospitals, with 17 each at Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin.

With schools starting back up around the area, health officials say they’ll be watching the numbers.

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley says the City Council most likely won’t consider a mask ordinance within the city if numbers go up, but they could look more regionally.

Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor, “We share so many resources with the communities around us that it would really require, well, not require, but I think it’d be best practice if we were all working together. And so, if we do see our numbers pick up again, I know we’re going to be looking to other cities to say ‘How can we partner together.'”

City leaders also say with the approaching Labor Day holiday, to keep remembering to wash hands, social distance, and wear a mask if you can’t social distance.