Joplin Community Center starts Facebook cooking show

JOPLIN, Mo. — Volunteers at a local community center are hoping to create a new sense of togetherness through a new weekly video program.

The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center of Joplin started a show called Cooking With Community on Facebook last week.

Member Don Clarke walked viewers through a 30 minute video demonstration of making Indian curry.

Other members will take turns each week, hoping to keep the community connected online.

Nanda Nunnelly-Sparks, Show Host, said, “Very much a part of making the community part of the building but also the building continuing to give back to the community.”

The show is hosted live each week on the Community Service Center Facebook page.

The next segment will kick off tomorrow at four p.m. with a recipe for spicy bacon wrapped chicken.

You can watch the segment by following the link below.