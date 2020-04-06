Joplin closes all playgrounds and play equipment

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department has closed all playgrounds and play equipment.

After talking with state and local leaders they’re doing this in an effort to stop the spread of covid-19.

The closure starts today and will last until further notice.

Parks crews will rope off areas that will be closed to prevent access.

Paul Bloomberg, Director of Parks and Recreation, said, “We understand that this is unwelcome news for those that visit these areas, but it is absolutely crucial for the well being and safety of our community. As many know, the virus can live on plastic and metal surfaces for hours, sometimes days.”

Bloomberg says that parks, trails, tennis courts, and golf courses will remain open to the public.