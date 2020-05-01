Joplin City Press Conference, May 1st

Joplin, MO- In today’s briefing by the City of Joplin, Mayor Gary Shaw says that although he believes COVID-19 is still active in our communities, that we need to take action to move forward. He says that he believes we should all be shopping locally and supporting our local business as we reopen and that Joplin’s best days are still ahead.

David Hertzberg spoke this morning about the reopening of the Recycling center which will open May 5th. It will be open for drop-off only. Residents should remain in their car until it is their time to unload.

Toby Teeter says the Joplin Chamber is distributing masks to business today. These are free to local business owners. If you would like to pick up masks, come to the Joseph Newman Innovation Center parking lot until pm today. Masks are required for personal touch businesses. He reminds residents that the city policies are posted on the city website and that we will be in Phase 1 for at least the month of May. That can be found at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus Questions can be emailed to covid19@joplinmo.org

City Hall will reopen Monday, May 4th from 8-5pm. They ask that everyone practice social distancing and remain patient with the staff and each other. They city will now reduce the press briefings to once weekly, with the next briefing being Wednesday, May 6th.

At the end of the press conference it was confirmed that North Park Mall does plan to reopen on May 4th.