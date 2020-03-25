Closings
Joplin city leaders working on a shelter-in-place ordinance

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Lauren Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, MO — The Joplin City Attorney and the Joplin Health Department are looking into a shelter-in-place ordinance.

Joplin Health Department Director Dan Pekarek says he anticipates the city to see more cases of COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

More tests are becoming available, so that will allow them to test even more patients — that leads to the possibility of more positive cases.

As of 5:30pm, Wednesday, March 25th, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the city, but city leaders say that does not mean the city is in the clear.

I do believe we are going to see quite a few more cases, because it is a quite communicable viral disease. I do believe we’re going to see quite a few more cases in the community before we see a peak and we start seeing anything going back down again.

Dan Pekarek, Director, Joplin Health Dept.

There is no set date for when a shelter-in-place ordinance will roll out, however city officials would like to implement it as soon as possible.

