Joplin city leaders to to look at budget and mask requirement

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sales tax revenue will be a focus tonight as Joplin city leaders take a closer look at the bottom line.

The city of Joplin had been seeing a trend of less money coming in through the Spring.

That may be reversing this Summer, leading to the discussion of city sales tax revenue during the City Council informal session tonight.

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager, said, “Just a tremendous amount of economic relief that was available during the month of June – whether it be a stimulus check or enhanced unemployment.”

The council will also discuss the city mask requirement that’s currently set to expire tonight.

We’ll have the latest from the meeting as it happens.