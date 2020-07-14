Joplin city leaders seeing positive response to mask mandate

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders say they’re getting a good response of people “buying in” to the new mask mandate that took effect Saturday.

Mayor Ryan Stanley says everyone should be wearing their masks in public unless they cannot due to medical or religious reasons.

The mask ordinance is set to expire on August 17th.

Mayor Stanley says he believes a large portion of the community is doing the right thing.

Ryan Stanley, Mayor of Joplin, said, “I’ve been pleased with the adoption rate, I’ve been seeing about 90 to 95 percent adoption. I’m sure that there are people in the community that are frustrated with the ordinance and maybe their numbers may not be where mine is. I do think our businesses are doing a great job of partnering with us. It seems like this first weekend turned out to be in my experience, it felt like a success.”

City leaders will be hosting a work session this evening to talk about the financial impact of covid-19 as they begin to prepare the 2021 budget.