Joplin City Leaders Provide COVID-19 Recovery Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders provide an update on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this morning’s city briefing mayor Ryan Stanley said he wants residents to adopt a “Four for Four” practice. That’s made up of 4 steps to help slow the spread of the virus. Those are social distancing, regular and thorough hand washing, don’t touch your face and – if you are willing – wear a mask in public.

The mayor also noted that there will likely be discussion during tonight’s city council meeting of whether or not the city should remain in its current re-opening phase.

He says it’s likely council will choose to stay in Step 2 of Phase 2 — but that the city has the ability to move forward or backward in steps.

He said a face-mask ordinance could be discussed as well, but no decisions can be made unless the council decides to hold another special meeting.

The health department does not have updated numbers on the city’s COVID-19 case count at this hour — but officials expect to release those later today.

We’ll be at the council meeting tonight to bring you the latest updates.