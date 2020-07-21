Joplin city leaders looking towards projects to aid in coronavirus response

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders move forward with a list of projects aimed to aid in the community’s coronavirus response.

The City Council approved an application for county Cares Act funding for a list of community relief projects.

Each project was designed to aid in a specific need identified through the city’s covid-19 survey.

The estimated costs for all the projects is around $30 million.

They range from child care, to small business relief, and even individual financial impact, but the first item on the list is to alleviate payroll costs for city health care workers and first responders.

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager, said, “The city has to uh provide reliable municipal services now and into the future. There’s certainly harm to our local economy and the city can’t stop providing our police protection and our fire protection, our health department services.

Edwards adds that the community’s needs are subject to change over time as the coronavirus response evolves.

Council members also talked more about the city’s next phase in the reopening plan and the recently-approved mask ordinance, but no action was taken tonight.

City leaders are scheduled to talk more about where the Joplin community is with covid-19 at each City Council meeting until further notice.