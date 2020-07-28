Joplin city leaders encouraged by improving coronavirus numbers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders say they are encouraged by what appears to be a flattening of the curve of covid-19 numbers.

At Monday’s briefing, Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley says the city is sitting at 55 active cases.

The Mayor also says Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin have a combined 29 hospitalizations, an improvement from last week.

But he also wants to remind residents to keep doing the sames things they’ve been preaching since the beginning.

Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor, said, “My dad has a quote that he repeats to me often and its ‘Success organizations stop being successful when they quit doing the things that made them successful.’ And so, my request to the city right now is this is no time to let down. No time to be complacent.”

The city will also be continuing free mask distributions at different sites beginning tomorrow, July 28.

Joplin residents can pick up masks from City Hall at 602 South Main Street.

the Joplin Police Department at 303 East 3rd Street.

And at Joplin Fire Stations two, four, and six.