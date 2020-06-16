JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders are focusing on growing coronavirus numbers, warning residents to double down on safety precautions.

The Joplin city press conference today detailed 38 cases now identified in city limits.

Workers say that’s a 100% increase in the last two weeks.

Right now, 73 people are in quarantine.

16 of the confirmed patients are active cases.

Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Department, said, “There’s kind of a misconception there, that there are only 16 cases here. I can guarantee there are not. There are cases in places that you go, places that we don’t know about, places that are yet to be tested. So don’t let that give you a false sense of security.”

City Council members are expected to discuss extending coronavirus restrictions at Monday’s council meeting.