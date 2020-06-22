Joplin city leaders to possibly consider a mask ordinance, moving forward

JOPLIN, MO. (KSNF/KODE) — In a press conference Monday morning, Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley says Joplin City Council will meet Wednesday, June 24th at 6pm to discuss the rise in cases in Joplin’s region.

That could include a face mask ordinance or even moving backwards from the re-opening plan.

Although, Stanley says they are not being recommended moving backwards and will likely not move backward in the re-opening plan.

He encourages social distancing, hand washing, and wearing masks.

Joplin now sits at 91 total cases of COVID-19.

52 of those cases are active, with 39 recovered.

There are no deaths.

That Special Meeting is: