JOPLIN, Mo. — The council also briefly discussed looking at another mask ordinance.

They decided to hold a special meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. to decide whether or not to pass one.

City staff will take the ordinance turned down last month as the base for the new ordinance and make some changes to it.

Those changes could include: Not requiring people to wear a mask while outside, allowing schools to decide their own mask policy, and putting enforcement of wearing masks in the hands of businesses.