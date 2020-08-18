Joplin City Council opts to let mask ordinance expire

Joplin City Council decides not to continue requiring masks after nearly 5 hours of debate and hearing from area residents.

The vote was 5 to 4 which will allow the current ordinance to expire at midnight on Monday.

However, they voted to strongly urge residents to wear as mask 5 to 4.

More than two dozen people spoke during Monday’s meeting.

While the majority of speakers were against the mask ordinance and asked it be allowed to expire, several people expressed a desire to see it extended.

Health Department Director Dan Pekarek told the council they’ve seen an uptick in cases over the past several days.

Currently there are 38 people hospitalized with covid-19, though only three of them are from Joplin.

Two business owners also spoke before the council, one saying that on the first day of Joplin’s mask ordinance they saw a 23% decrease in business.

Speakers also included two local doctors, who said the masks have helped the number of cases go down and that extending the ordinance will help them decrease more.

The council voted on two other issues Monday as well.

First, The council unanimously approved a measure that would exclude the schools from the current reopening plan and allow them to make their own decisions on how to move forward, especially when it comes to playing sports.

The schools will continue to work with the health department on how to proceed.

Second, the council voted to move into phase 4 of the reopening plan. The only restriction is a limit of large gatherings to no more than 250 people. The motion to move into phase 4 passed 8 to 1.