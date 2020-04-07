Closings
Joplin Chamber working to acquire masks for residents

by: Bailey Harbit

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating an effort to distribute disposable masks to residents.

Joplin Chamber President Toby Teeter says as early of next week, the Chamber of Commerce will coordinate distribution of the masks.

10,000 thousand masks are currently on order.

The chamber is working on a second order of 47,000 masks.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Chamber of Commerce President, said, “We also have 2,000 masks on order that will be dedicated to senior care companies, as well as our health care systems.”

