Joplin Chamber of Commerce helping business with mask related signage

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Chamber of Commerce is offering it’s assistance in helping businesses to comply with the new mask signage requirement.

Beginning tomorrow, businesses in the city are required to post signs like these to comply with the new ordinance passed earlier this week by the city council.

Chamber President Toby Teeter explains who has to put up signs and where they need to go.

Toby Teeter, President, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “If you have a business that’s open to the public, or an area of your business that’s open to the public, the signage requirement is part of that.”

To that end, the chamber has come up with three sign designs for businesses to choose from.

They can come in during regular business hours and pick them up free at the chamber or log onto the chamber’s website and print them off themselves.

www.joplincc.com