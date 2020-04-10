Joplin Chamber hosts e-commerce seminar via Zoom

JOPLIN, Mo. — With local retailers having some down time, an area organization wants to help them transition physical sales into online sales.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an e-commerce Zoom seminar.

It’s a one-hour, one-on-one training that shows business owners how to set up a shopify account, placing products on amazon and other online marketplaces, how to manage order process and more.

Chamber President Toby Teeter says a lot of business owners just don’t know where to start and this seminar will give them step-by-step tools.

“What we preach at the chamber is buy local but sell global. So we’re trying to get local retailers to think big and sell their products around the world and we have quite a bit of giant e-commerce powerhouses in our region. And another example is actually right here. It’s really exciting. The ability to sell product around the world from Joplin, Missouri,” said Teeter.

Teeter says similar seminars have been successful in the past and there will be more seminars in the future.

For more information on where you can watch the seminar, follow the link below.

Joplincc.com