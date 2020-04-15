Joplin Chamber coordinating effort to support healthcare workers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a community-wide effort to support local health care workers.

The Chamber wants to thank health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak by providing them with snacks and beverages.

Several area organizations and businesses came together to donate money and items.

All of the contributions were divided evenly between Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System and were delivered by chamber staff.

The chamber plans to continue this effort throughout the duration of the city- and state-wide shelter-in-place orders.

Those interested in making contributions to this effort can contact lisa@joplincc.com or 417.624.4150.