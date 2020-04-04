Joplin Chamber collaborating with regional organization to source and distribute resources

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Chamber of Commerce is part of a collaboration to help health officials source and distribute resources.

The chamber is part of a group of regional businesses and organizations working with EcoPotential NGO to connect innovators and entrepreneurs from Northwest Arkansas to Joplin.

The collaboration wants to identify resources for health officials to source and distribute critical items like personal protective equipment, test kits, and ventilators.

The group will assess our region’s need for supplies and organize ways to get health care workers what they need.

Collaborators include: Multi-Craft Contractors, Bear Automation, MOKAN Partnership, And Joplin Chamber Of Commerce.

Tony Robine, MOKAN Partnership, said, “We’re reaching out to local, regional business partners that have those capacities to develop personal protection equipment that also have food and beverage resources that we can provide to healthcare workers and others to try to really connect the dots.”

Robine says they are currently accepting a resource needs survey for those in need or those who can be of assistance to complete.

For more information on how you can complete they survey, follow the link below and click the join us button

ecopotential.org